Randolph County Fair Heats Up

Carnival workers and customers use cold drinks, fans and wet towels to keep cool in the extreme heat. It was the first day on the job for Holly Lucas.

"Just putting a rag with water on it. Try to drink tons of ice water," she advised.

People aren't the only ones trying to stay cool at the fair. Show animals need extra care, such as with fans and baths.

Pollard said her goats don't like water, so she's careful not to overwork them.

"You just give them, in the nice and cool morning when it's not too hot," she added. "You walk them so they don't get too hot."

The livestock show wraps up this Friday with the annual sale.