Randolph County Jail for Sale on Ebay

From the barbed wire to barred windows, it's only a few clicks away. The old Randolph County Jail no longer holds prisoners. And now it's up for sale on Ebay.

But Huntsville shop owner Thelma Bryan wishes the jail never made this year's holiday list. She's afraid putting it on e-bay might attract a buyer interested in tearing down the building along with its historical meaning.

"It just, it makes cold chills go all over me to think about it maybe being torn down or the history of it being destroyed," Bryan said.

County officials tried to sell the building locally, but no one is buying.

"It's a historical building and we would like to preserve it. We don't want it being run down because eventually if we don't sell it, it's gonna have to be torn down," Randolph County Commissioner Jim Myles said.

The old jail house has been vacant for about five months now. The county decided to sell the jail house because they needed more space for prisoners, the shape of the building, and to erase the bad memories of the killings of a Deputy Sheriff and a jailer five years ago.

Bryan wants to see the jail turned into a museum or even a library.

"I hope the county people will wake up and get some interest stirred in it, and maybe somebody locally will buy it and preserve it," Bryan said.

A 95 year old jail, now entering the Cyber-age. The county wants to put the jail online tonight; the price is starting at $32,500 dollars.