Randolph County Jail Houses Macon County Inmates

The Macon County Jail has lots of years, but not enough space. It's more than 100 years old, but has room for only 20 male prisoners and no females. So, the county needs another jail to house the overload.

Randolph County is doing it for $30 per inmate per day because its jail has empty cells available.

"We're paying the heat, the water, the lights, all of that are costs that we already have," explained Randolph County Commissioner Jim Myles, "whether we have 40 prisoners there or 50 prisoners there."

Myles said each inmate costs Randolph County about $6 per day. So, at $30 per inmate per day from Macon County, Randolph County hopes to make at least a $100,000 profit.

"We think it's a win-win situation for both of us," added Myles. "They've got a problem with their jail. They can't keep any women prisoners in their jail. We also know that they may have some male prisoners that they may prefer not to keep there because their facility might not be as secure as ours."

And, it may be a long-term partnership.

"A major renovation seems to be out of the question, the cost-effectiveness of that," admitted Macon County Commissioner Craig Jones. "So, a facility would have to be put up in some manner or built in some manner."

But, Jones added, Macon County just doesn't have the money for such a project.

The Randolph County Jail also has extra inmates from Boone County, so the Randolph County Commission plans to propose similar deals with Boone and Monroe counties.