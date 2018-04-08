Rangers Cap 3-game Sweep of Royals With 8-7 Win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- C.J. Wilson struck out 10 in seven innings, Adrian Beltre hit one of Texas' three home runs and the Rangers completed a three-game weekend sweep over the Kansas City Royals with an 8-7 victory Sunday.

Wilson (3-0) overcame giving up his first two homers of the season with his third career double-digit strikeout game. The crafty left-hander walked only one batter while giving up eight hits and four runs on another windy day at Rangers Ballpark.

Mike Aviles homered twice for the Royals, including a three-run

shot with two outs in the ninth off Brett Tomko.