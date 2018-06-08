Rangers Get C Treanor, LHP Gonzalez in Trades

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The AL West-leading Texas Rangers have made a pair of trades to strengthen their roster for the stretch run, acquiring reliever Mike Gonzalez and bringing back catcher Matt Treanor.



Treanor was with the Rangers last season when they won their first AL pennant and he set a career high with 82 games played. Texas traded him to Kansas City at the end of spring training for cash, then got him back from the Royals on Wednesday for cash.



Gonzalez was 2-2 with a 4.27 ERA in 49 relief appearances for Baltimore, which traded him to Texas for a player to be named.



The Rangers also recalled right-hander Wilmer Font and placed him on the 60-day disabled list, and designated right-hander Tim Wood for assignment.