Rangers Top Royals in 10 to Extend AL West Lead

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Ian Kinsler hit a leadoff triple in the 10th inning and scored on Michael Young's single to lift the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Josh Hamilton and Adrian Beltre hit back-to-back homers in the fourth to help the AL West leaders overcome a 3-0 deficit.

The Rangers (82-55) moved a season-high 27 games above .500 and own the best record in franchise history after 137 games. They won their sixth straight series and upped their division lead to 5½ games over idle Oakland.

Mike Adams (4-3) allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth. Joe Nathan earned his 30th save in 31 tries, converting his 28th consecutive opportunity since a blown save on April 11. It was the right-hander's 39th career save against Kansas City.

Greg Holland (6-4) took the loss.