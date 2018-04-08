Rankings Released For High School Football

COLUMBIA - The first high school football rankings of the year were released on Tuesday and quiet a few familiar names appeared on the list.

In Class 6 Jefferson City is ranked 6th, in Class 4 Helias is 9th, and in Class 3 Owensville is 6th. Class 2 has Macon on top ranked 1st, Blair Oaks is 6th, Centralia is 7th, and South Callaway is tied for 10th while in Class 1 Tipton is ranked 4th, Westran is 5th, and Salisbury is 8th. No Mid-Missouri teams are ranked in Class 5.

The high school football season starts on Friday night. KOMU 8 will kick off our Friday Night Fever season with live coverage of our game of the week. This week we are heading to Faurot Field where the Rock Bridge Bruins and the Hickman Kewpies will face off in the Annual Providence Bowl. Then be sure to join us as Chris Gervino gives you the highlights at Ten from 16 games.