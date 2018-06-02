Rape Arrest at Linn State Technical College

DEFIANCE - Osage County Sheriff arrested Tyler James Deyoung Thursday after searching his dorm room at Linn State Technical College. Authorities served a search warrant at his dorm room, seizing a laptop computer and cell phone. During the investigation, authorities discovered Deyong had made contact, and then met and engaged in sexual activity with a 15 year old girl.

Deyoung was charged with 2nd Degree Statutory Rape a Class C Felony and 2nd Degree Statutory Sodomy a Class C Felony. He is currently at the Osage County Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.