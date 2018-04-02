Rape charges dropped in Missouri trial

By: The Associated Press

GOLDEN CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a statutory rape charge against a southwest Missouri man charged in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

The Joplin Globe reports that 36-year-old Bobby Bourne Jr., of Lockwood, remains charged with first-degree murder and child kidnapping in the 2013 death of Adriaunna Horton of Golden City. Prosecutors said she was kidnapped from a park and killed on a farm near Golden City.

Prosecutors dropped the first-degree statutory rape charge Thursday near the end of a two-day hearing in Barton County on pretrial motions.

Kevin Zoellner, the assistant attorney general trying the case with Barton County Prosecutor Steven Kaderly, told the judge an autopsy discovered no serological evidence of rape.