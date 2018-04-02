Rape Claim At Haunted House

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating a 21-year-old woman's claim that she was raped at the Edge of Hell haunted house early Sunday. Police said the woman told them that she was walking alone when someone grabbed her arm, slapped her and ordered her to remove her pants, then raped her. She said it was too dark to see her attacker. No charges have been filed but police say two people were questioned. An officer of the company that runs the haunted house in the city's West Bottoms district says the woman left after the alleged attack but returned later to report she had been raped.