Rape comment sets off firestorm in small Missouri town

FERRELVIEW (AP) — A member of a small western Missouri town's governing board is leading an effort to oust the police chief who investigated statutory rape allegations against her son.

The Kansas City Star reports that Theresa Wilson points out that she's not claiming her son, Jeffrey Gabbard, is innocent. She says there are other reasons, including budget problems, to oust Ferrelview Police Chief Daniel Clayton.

During a Thursday meeting to discuss the financial shortfalls, the Board of Trustees worked through issues related to reducing its police force and shifting law enforcement duties to the Platte County sheriff's office.

But the board postponed taking action to terminate Clayton. Opponents accuse him of aggressive enforcement of traffic violations. Clayton has declined to comment to The Star. Gabbard's attorney declined to comment Friday.