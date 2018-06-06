Rapist Sent to Prison for 124 Years

Jackson County Judge J-D Williamson told 48-year-old Gregory Hubbard he had "no option but to protect the public by seeing you are not on the streets again." After a non-jury trial in August, Williamson convicted Hubbard of a string of charges, including attempted forcible rape. Hubbard's criminal record dates back to 1978 and includes convictions for rape and assault with attempt to rape. State officials couldn't keep him confined indefinitely as a sexual predator when he was to be released from prison in December 2000. The Missouri attorney general's office had asked that Hubbard receive a psychiatric evaluation. But a Jackson County Circuit Judge and an appeals court ruled the state didn't have enough evidence of mental abnormality to hold him.