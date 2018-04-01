Rare Rhinoceros Hornbill Born at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Zoo officials are celebrating a first -- the birth of a baby Rhinoceros Hornbill.

The yellow-beaked bird actually hatched July 13 but has remained in its nest. The species is near the threatened list and is native to Indonesia, Asia and Thailand. The birth was a first for the breed at the zoo in Forest Park.

The birds eventually reach about 3 feet tall and weigh up to 7 pounds. The chick has not yet come out of its hollow but visitors can see it sticking its beak out for food.