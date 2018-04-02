Rash in St. Louis-Area School

Yesterday at Ridge Meadows Elementary School in Ellisville, the nurse sent 29 children home due to the mysterious rash. Most of them were in the 3rd and 5th grade. Health officials and school leaders are still trying to figure out the cause. Five adults developed the rash as well. Ridge Meadows Principal Carol Kottwitz decided to cancel school Tuesday. It is expected to reopen tomorrow. Meanwhile, cleaning crews have disinfected the school, which has 492 students.