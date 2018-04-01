Ratigan Pleads Guilty to More Child Porn Charges

LIBERTY (AP) - A Kansas City priest who was sentenced last month to 50 years in federal prison for child pornography has received an additional 21 years in Clay County for similar charges.

The Rev. Shawn Ratigan pleaded guilty Friday in Clay County Circuit Court to three charges of possessing child pornography and was sentenced to seven years for each. The Kansas City Star reports the sentence will run at the same time he serves his federal term.

The 48-year-old has admitted taking lewd photographs of young children. His case resulted in a misdemeanor criminal conviction against Bishop Robert Finn for failing to report suspected child sexual abuse to the state.

The photos came to light in December 2010 after a computer technician found several suspicious images on Ratigan's laptop.