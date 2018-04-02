Ratliffe Leads West, Fall to East in All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Jae Crowder scored 25 points and Ramone Moore added 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the East team to a 103-99 victory over the West in the Reese's College All-Star game.

Marquette's Crowder, the Big East player of the year, was dominant down the stretch in a game where neither team led by more than nine points. After Jorge Gutierrez capped a 6-0 run to tie the game for the West at 91, but the team faltered in the closing minutes.

Crowder's contested layup put the East ahead 99-95 with 1:23 left, and the West never had the ball and a chance to take the lead from there.

Ricardo Ratliffe of Missouri led the West with 21 points.