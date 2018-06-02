Ravens Swamp Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Rookie Torrey Smith's first three career receptions went for touchdowns totaling 133 yards in the first quarter, sparking a franchise record-setting day on offense by the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-7 rout of the defenseless St. Louis Rams on Sunday.

The Ravens (2-1) got back on their game and then some after stumbling in a loss at Tennessee last week. The 406-yard first half that fueled a 27-point cushion, and the game total of 553 yards,

were both bests for the franchise that moved from Cleveland in 1996. They also sacked Sam Bradford five times.

St. Louis finally got on the scoreboard with Brandon Gibson's 34-yard catch late in the third quarter. Haloti Ngata wrapped up a thorough whipping with a 28-yard fumble return after Ray Lewis stripped Bradford on a sack late in the fourth quarter. By then,the Edward Jones Dome was virtually empty.