Ray County Inmate Escaped

By: The Associated Press

HENRIETT (AP) - Authorities in western Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Ray County Jail.

The Ray County Sheriff's Department says Jeremy Glenn Miller forced his way through a ceiling into the attic Saturday evening. KCTV reports authorities believe Miller then gained access to the jail garage area before fleeing.

Miller was being held on a probation violation. His original charge was felony property damage.

He's described as about 6'1" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.