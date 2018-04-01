Raytown police shoot, wound burglary suspect

RAYTOWN (AP) — Police in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Raytown say officers investigating a burglary shot and wounded one suspect and arrested another.

Police say the shooting happened about 9:40 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a burglary alarm at a residence and found two men inside the home.

Police say that after one of the alleged intruders pointed a gun at the officers, one of the officers shot that suspect in the stomach. That man was taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.

The officers were not injured.

There was no immediate word Monday about any charges.