Raytown Revitalization Plan Begins

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City suburb of Raytown is embarking on a multiyear project to revitalize its downtown. Its Board of Aldermen last night approved a plan calling for an estimated $33 million in redevelopment. The Board is teaming with RED Brokerage on the renewal effort, which will affect about 120 acres in the downtown area. The plan seeks to create a "town square" feel by adding new retail and encouraging existing businesses to upgrade buildings. Apartments or condominium residential projects could be built nearby. City Administrator Mike Miller said the city has been working on a downtown revitalization plan for several years. About 200 property owners will be affected.