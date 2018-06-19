Raytown Woman Rescued From Fire

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Raytown firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a burning home.

The Kansas City Star reports that firefighters were called to the home early Saturday when a passer-by noticed flames coming out of the house.

Battalion Chief Mike Hunley says firefighters were immediately concerned when they arrived and saw flames coming out of the roof but no residents outside.

They found the victim in the first bedroom they checked. She's believed to be a middle-aged adult and has been hospitalized with burns and life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.