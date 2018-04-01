RB Jamaal Charles Named Chiefs MVP

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jamaal Charles, who rushed for 1,509 yards in 2012, has been named the Derrick Thomas Award winner as the Chiefs' Most Valuable Player.

Charles was a consistent bright spot in Kansas City's 2-14 season. His 91-yard touchdown run against the Saints in Week 3 sparked Kansas City to its first victory. Charles went to the Pro Bowl after knee surgery had forced him to miss most of the 2011 season.

Nose tackle Dontari Poe received the Mack Lee Hill award as the club's Rookie of the Year. Poe, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 draft, came on strong as the season progressed and finished with 38 tackles, including 28 that were unassisted.

"There are a lot of ways your rookie year can go," Poe said. "Luckily for me, I came to the Kansas City Chiefs."

Kansas City also announced that former defensive back Gary Barbaro will be the newest inductee into the Chiefs' Hall of Fame. Barbaro, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Chiefs from 1976 through 1982.

"I was blessed to be part of a team that had a lot of veteran players like Emmitt Thomas, Willie Lanier and Jim Lynch," Barbaro said. "They took me under their wing."