Reaction to MU Men's Basketball in Big 12 Championship

COLUMBIA - The 2008-2009 Men's Basketball season was last time the Tigers won the Big 12 Championship. Saturday's game, will be the last time Mizzou has the opportunity to win the title.

"Everybody's mad about us leaving but I think we should just stick it to them and show them we can win it," said MU student Matthew Roberts.

Many anticipated the Big 12 championship game would host the bitter rivaled Kansas and Missouri teams but the Baylor Bears had something else in mind. Baylor's triumph over Kansas led to mixed feelings on the Tiger campus.

"It's always good for Kansas to lose don't get me wrong but I just wish that we could have played them one more time because I mean that loss at Allen Fieldhouse was really a bummer," said Roberts.

However, some fans were just happy Kansas is out.

"I would rather have Kansas lose early on and lose their chance to play us again and us possibly lose," said MU Student Michael Smith.

Mizzou beat Baylor in both meetings in the regular season. Win or lose the Tigers will wait for their NCAA tournament bid on Sunday.