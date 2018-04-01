Reaction to MU Union Info Meetings

At those meetings, McLuckie said some faculty said they want more input in campus decisions, although Campbell finds it hard to believe most MU employees want to form a union.

"At the general faculty meeting last week, I made a plea for people to come and bring issues to us," Campbell said. "I haven't heard a single word since then."

However, MNEA also said it wants to hear from clerical and secretarial staff.

Alan Marshall of the Staff Advisory Council said he wasn't aware of the MNEA email, so it's too soon to comment on it.

The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg is sending representatives to next week's meetings in Columbia to talk about their experiences with the MNEA.