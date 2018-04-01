Reaction to Virginia Tech Tragedy

Thirty-four people were killed, including the gunman, and more than 29 others injured. The death toll is not expected to grow.

Officials say two people were killed at Ambler Johnston dormitory, the other shooting deaths happened in Norris Hall, an engineering building.

The campus went into lock down and classes were canceled. School officials did not cancel classes after the shootings in the dorm because they believed it was an isolated incident. Classes are now canceled for the rest of the week.



KOMU reporters spoke with MU students about their feelings of safety in reaction to the Virginia Tech shootings. Most students said they feel and trust the MU Police Department has the resources and training to respond quickly and competently.

MUPD's Captain Weimer agreed saying they can draw from police all around the area and play out scenarios in training for dramatic situations such as a shooting.

"We have worked to make sure that people are aware of potential hostile employees, those type of things," said Weimer. "We do security surveys, four different types of buildings and locations on campus to give them not only an idea of this but other types of crimes that could be avoided if they take small measures and put them in place."

The gunman, Cho Seung-hui, a 23-year-old English major from South Korea, is among the dead.



There are close to 26,000 students at the Virginia Tech Campus, 9,000 live on campus.

Students on the MU campus Monday were shocked and sympathetic, but believe it's an isolated incident.

Chancellor Brady Deaton sent an email expressing his grief over the tragedy.

"Prior to joining Mizzou, I spent 11 years on the faculty there and can picture in my own mind the emotional devastation and incredible loss that has come to all those associated with that great land-grant university.This afternoon, we lowered the MU flags to half staff and sent a message of condolence and support to President Steger. I anticipate that we will work with our students, faculty and staff in the hours ahead to plan an appropriate campus memorial observance."

