Real "Catch Me If You Can" Character Visits MU

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 12 2012 Sep 12, 2012 Wednesday, September 12, 2012 4:52:00 PM CDT September 12, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

COLUMBIA - Renowned impersonator and former convicted felon Frank Abagnale is not only out of federal prison, but more importantly, out of trouble he said Wednesday while visiting the University of Missouri and talking about his book on which the movie of the same name is based, Catch Me If You Can. The film featured Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent who pursued him.

The book details Abagnale's life as a runaway and infamous impersonator who managed to clinch jobs by lying about his age and later landed himself a prison stint before being hired by the FBI to assist the agency in uncovering fraud schemes.

"It all started when I was standing in a courtroom at 16 with with my mother on one side and my father on the other and the judge telling me I had to choose which one to live with. So instead, I turned and ran out to the courtroom. It was a matter of not wanting to make that choice...and then realizing once you ran away, you had to support yourself and find a way to survive. I was a little more creative than most people."

That's because Abagnale left home at 16 and used his creativity and knowledge of the stationery business to alter the age on his driver's license.  While writing bad checks and continuously making fake IDs, Abagnale launched an impersonation scheme, in which he first illegally obtained a pilot's license and posed as a pilot while hitching rides across the world--the "most fun" of his impersonations, he affirmed.  When Pan Am and authorities began suspecting Abagnale of fraudulent behavior, he subsequently continued to illegally obtain a series of jobs under false names.  He obtained a medical license in Georgia and conducted administrative work (but never actually practiced medicine, Abagnale reassured KOMU 8 News).  Prior to getting caught and arrested in France at the age of 21 after a former girlfriend recognized him on a "wanted" poster, Abagnale had defrauded banks of $300,000.

After serving a cumulative five years in prison in three countries, the FBI hired 26-year-old Abagnale to work as an expert authority of document fraud and forgery, check swindling and embezzlement. To this day, Abagnale said he still conducts work for the agency.  He also said he also became long-time friends with the authority who actively pursued him during his scheme.

"People look at my life and think it was very exciting, but in a way, it was a very lonely life because I had nobody to confide in. Everybody I met believed me to be someone I wasn't...older than I really was, so I never got to go to a senior prom or high school football game or do any of those things. I had to grow up very quickly. I was always smart enough to know I'd get caught, but it was just a matter of time that they were gonna catch me. It wasn't a great life. Even though I know where it brought me today, I wouldn't want to live that over again."

Abagnale, now 64, has been married for more than 30 years and has three children, one of whom is an FBI agent.  Frequently touring, he said he visits a few colleges each year, but primarily tailors his presentations to financial institutions.  He recently has been on a U.S. Bank tour in which he has been speaking to corporate customers about fraud.

"When I go out to a college, it's usually to speak about ethics or talk about my life...it's a different pace from the normal speaking I do, so I kind of enjoy doing that. The kids love the movie, and they love the stories. I get a great turnout..." Abagnale said.

His 7:30 p.m. event at Jesse Hall Auditorium is free for MU students and $10 for the public.  Abagnale said he plans for a question and answer session following the presentation, which he said he eagerly is anticipating. 

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°
1pm 85°