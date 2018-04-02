Real Estate Sales

AP-MO--Real Estate Sales,0077Real estate sales in St. Louis area rise in April ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis-area real estate sales see a surge. The goods news is sales were up in April. The bad news is they're down for all of 2007, at least so far. St. Louis Association of Realtors president Dennis Norman calls it a "real estate recession." Normally, real estate sales are tied closely to the economy. But this year, while other economic indicators are up, real estate sales are down. (KMOX, Brett Blume) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-29-07 1155EDT