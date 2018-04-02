Real Women Know Football

But those kids are not the only ones who benefit from it, the ladies learned a little something of their own. These are the experts to the game you never meet.

"The coaches wives get really into the games, so we don't like to answer questions during the game," explained Vicki Pinkel, wife of head coach Gary Pinkel.

Listen up as they take you inside the plays of the pigskin.

"What is a no huddle offense?"

"Can somebody tell me what the option is?"

There are of course a few good men, the graduate assistants share their expertise.

"I think they love teaching all the females," she added.

No joke Vicki Pinkel knows her stuff. No questions asked. Real women know football.