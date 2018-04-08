Realtor Golf Tournament Raises Money for Local Charities

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors had a big turnout at its golf tournament Tuesday. At this year's tournament, the number of participants and the amount of money raised doubled from last year.

The 29 participants in the four person scramble are members of the Columbia Board of Realtors and other companies who work with the board.

The Boards' annual tournament raised more than $6,000 for Rainbow House and Habitat for Humanity. All of the donations from the sponsors will go directly to those charities.

Every year the board votes on which charities to donate to.