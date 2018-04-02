Realtors Rally For Less Taxes

LAKE OZARK - The Missouri Association of Realtors rallied on Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks to support Amendment 3 on the November ballot. The organization, also known as MAR, encouraged Missourians to vote yes, to vote against double taxation on homes and property. The group opposes a transfer tax on real estate sold or inherited.



Realtors said Missouri is one of 13 states that does not have a transfer tax. MAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall said, "37 states have a transfer tax and we need to make sure we aren't the 38th."



MAR believes its biggest obstacle is voters who are unaware of the issue. Members said now is the time to spread the word with just a few weeks until November's election. Jefferson City RE/MAX Realtor Sharon Keating said, "Now we are down to crunch time, and we have to get this done."



Keating explained this amendment is tricky because of how most voters automatically react to the word 'tax.'

"I think a lot of people when they see the word tax in anything they're going to vote no. Well this issue is the opposite, that you want to vote yes, to no taxes," Keating said.



The group stresses the amendment's wording is straightforward and simple. The amendment reads, "Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prevent the state, counties, and other political subdivisions from imposing any new tax, including a sales tax, on the sale or transfer of homes or any other real estate?"



There's currently no organized opposition to the amendment.

