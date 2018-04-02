Rebuilding a Cone at a Time

Now, with families gone, Johnson has turned to the only people left.

"When we're out here in the heat and it's sweaty and we haven't had a cold drink, I mean we've been on the job for 3-4 hours and your drinks get warm," said contractor Michael Jordan. "So, that's a nice thing to have come pulling up. Good man to come bring that for you. I realize it's more for kids but I'm a kid, too."

Johnson combs the empty neighborhoods looking for volunteers and construction crews who want a cool treat. The music from his ice cream truck is an unusual sound in the empty streets, but he barely notices it after all these years.

"I've been doing it for so long, I don't even hear the music. I be listening to the radio half the time," Johnson explained.

Now, there is finally some change in the Gentilly neighborhood.

"People are coming back slowly but surely," Johnson added. "You see them every now and then coming and looking at their houses, watching the people straighten them out and stuff, fixing them up."

New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood was one of the areas that flooded after the levee broke.