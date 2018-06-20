Rebuilding Taum Sauk Reservoir
ST. LOUIS - Ameren UE's Taum Sauk reservoir can be repaired and doesn't need to be rebuilt, according to a report from engineers representing the utility comnpany's insurers. They filed their report with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in November and it became public Monday. The report contradicts design plans pursued by Ameren. The Taum Sauk reservoir housed a mountaintop hydroelectric plant in southeast Missouri until the dam burst in December 2005, spilling more than one billion gallons of water. No one was killed, although the floodwaters severly damaged Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. Last February, Ameren consultants recommended it focus on rebuilding the reservoir, and federal regulators agreed in a letter to the company last spring.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has a new directory for people with autism, but some people think it shouldn't... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Crews recently broke ground on a new hog farm in Callaway County, and locals have strong opinions... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 600 members of the United Methodist Church have issued a formal church complaint against Attorney... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association has named KOMU.com best website in a small market for the second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A punctured gas line caused large-scale evacuations in the heart of downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Columbia Police... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party and a World War II veteran are suing to block the appointment of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
in