Recall Rights Granted For TWA Flight Attendants

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some good news for former Trans World Airlines flight attendants.The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that American Airlines is granting a two-month extension for recall rights for the former TWA flight attendants. The purpose is to allow more time for the company, the union and Senator Claire McCaskill to seek a deal that would give them a chance at their jobs back.The Post-Dispatch says a news conference is expected today. The recall rights had been scheduled to expire yesterday. The extension would run through the end of the year.