Recall Vote For STL Mayor Slay

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An effort is under way to seek a recall vote against St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. The campaign began with supporters of former Fire Chief Sherman George, the city's first black fire chief who was demoted for refusing to promote firefighters using a 2004 test he believed was inadequate. George has since resigned. Supporters of George rallied yesterday in front of City Hall. Organizers need 40,000 signatures from at least 18 of the city's 28 wards to force the recall vote.