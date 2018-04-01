Recent Crashes Prompt Heightened Trooper Presence

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has increased the number of troopers on a stretch of Interstate 29 because of recent crashes that caused the highway to be shut down.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports overtime funds will pay for additional troopers in the Buchanan and Andrew counties in northwest Missouri. Patrol Sgt. Sheldon Lyon says the heightened patrols, which began Thursday, will be cracking down on all traffic violations.

Lyons says the interstate was closed three times last week because of two accidents in Buchanan County and one in Andrew County. He says the patrol hopes the increased trooper presence will prompt drivers to be more careful.