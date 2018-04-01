Recent Crime Prompts Safety Forum

COLUMBIA - Recent crime in Columbia prompted one group to hold a forum Tuesday night discussing issues of safety. Keep Columbia Safe is an organization made up of citizens concerned about recent violent crimes.

Keep Columbia Safe formed in 2009 after an attack on a Columbia citizen by a group of seven teenagers. The attack occurred in a parking garage and was caught on tape by a city-owned surveillance system. Within six hours, three of the attackers had been arrested, and two more eventually turned themselves in.

This attack came just two months after Columbia's City Council voted to remove video cameras from downtown areas. The group was organized to advocated for the re-installment of mobile cameras to certain downtown areas. The issue of downtown cameras was on the ballot last April and passed. The cameras were up-and-running starting last July.

The group has confirmed several City Council canidates for Tuesday's meeting including Second Ward candidates Mike Atkinson, Bill Pauls, and Michael Trapp. Sixth Ward candidates Barbara Hoppe and Bill Tillotson have also confirmed their participation.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Boone County Electric Cooperative.

For more information, you can visit Keep Columbia Safe's website here.