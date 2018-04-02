Recent Rain Shouldn't Worsen Missouri River Flood

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- The National Weather Service says this week's rain in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa shouldn't significantly

worsen flooding along the overfull Missouri River. Forecaster Chris Foltz says the rain that fell Monday evening and the showers in Tuesday's forecast probably won't drop enough rain to change the river's level by more than a few inches.

The river is already several feet above flood stage in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri because a tremendous amount of water is being released from dams upstream.

Omaha received about seven-tenths of an inch of rain Monday. Winds over 70 mph also caused damage in the area. The forecast calls for a few dry days after Tuesday, so there will be time to dry out. The next chance for storms will be on Friday or Saturday.