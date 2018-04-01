Recent Shootings Could Come Up At Columbia City Council Meeting

COLUMBIA - Although it is not set on the official agenda, talks of the recent shootings in Columbia could be a last minute add to Monday's meeting.

In a radio interview on Columbia Morning with David Lile on News Talk 1400 KFRU Monday morning, Mayor Bob McDavid called on citizens to speak up and stop the string of violence.

KFRU also reported that McDavid asked Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton to speak to the council its meeting. The Columbia Police Department confirmed that Burton will attend Monday night's meeting.

Calls to McDavid to see if he will bring up the recent high crime rate at Monday's city council meeting, even though it is not set on the agenda, were not returned.