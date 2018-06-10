Reckless Driving Causes Driver's Death

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A male from Wheeling died Wednesday after overturning his vehicle in a Livingston County pasture, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities from Troop H stated that Patrick R. Kinsella, 33, was driving in an unsafe manor through private property. After Kinsella was ejected when overturning, the vehicle rolled over the driver.

Deputy Coroner Brooks Mcoubrie pronounced Kinsella dead on the scene. Mcoubrie took the driver's body to the Lindley Funeral Home in Livingston County.

This is Troop H's 19th fatality this year.