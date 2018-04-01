Reckless Off-Roading Can Ruin Environment

ORVs' massive tires can erode stream banks and bury fish eggs in mud. Columbia has designated trails for ORVs.

"Make sure you follow the rules of where you ride, so you don't upset anyone and the environment," said Jameson Scoggin, who rides off road in his spare time.

Conservation officials realize excitement attracts people to ORVs. Now, the department wants ORV riders to balance that sense of adventure with a passion to protect the environment.