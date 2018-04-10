Record amount of water released from Table Rock Lake dam

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is releasing a record amount of water from the Table Rock Lake dam in response to recent flooding.

The Corps says it was releasing 72,000 cubic feet of water per second on Tuesday. The previous record was 69,000 cubic feet per second during floods in 2011.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that means nearly 539,000 gallons are going out of the dam into Lake Taneycomo every second.

Corps spokesman Miles Brown says the lake is still rising, causing more water to rush through 10 spillway gates and the hydropower turbines. He says the Corps currently doesn't plan to open more floodgates.

The flooding has not affected the Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery directly below Table Rock dam.