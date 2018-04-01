Record-Breaking Season for Mizzou Football

COLUMBIA - After the 31-3 win against Tennessee this past weekend, the Missouri Tigers rose in the rankings and added two SEC honors to the growing list of season accomplishments.

Mizzou is currently tied with Auburn for second place in the SEC in week 10 with an 8-1 overall record and 4-1 conference record. This weekend's game could decide whether or not the Tigers will be going to the conference title game in Atlanta.

After only one year in the SEC, the Tigers have significantly improved; in the last game, Mizzou reached its biggest rushing total in a conference game since 2003, and has already beaten their previously held record of 21 season sacks.

Awards and recognition are given to the Tigers almost weekly, and November started no differently. The SEC named senior offensive lineman Justin Britt and redshirt freshman Maty Mauk SEC Offensive Line Player of the Week and Freshman Player of the Week, respectively, on Monday.

This recognition is not new for the black and gold football players. This year they have been recognized frequently, and this week's distinctions make the eighth and ninth weekly SEC honors earned by Mizzou football players this season. This tops Mizzou's best for conference honors in a season.

Three players received recognition in September: defensive linemen Markus Golden, Kony Ealy, and Michael Sam. Three players were honored in October: defensive linemen Kentrell Brothers, Michael Sam twice, and redshirt freshman Maty Mauk, who was honored for the second time this season on November 2 along with offensive lineman Justin Britt.

Michael Sam was also announced as a semifinalist for the 19th Chuck Bednarik Award for the outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

Sophomore Andrew Baggett broke Mizzou's single-game scoring record for kickers and earned "Star of the Week" from the Lou Groza National Collegiate Placekicker Award. He also won the National Specialist of the Week from the College Football Performance Awards.

Offensively, they rank in the top 30 nationally for first downs gained (10th), fewest turnovers lost (12th), scoring offense (13th), total offense (15th), rushing offense (16th), third down conversions (27th) and passing efficiency (28th).

To continue the record-breaking season, Gary Pinkel will make an important decision this Thursday. He has publicly commented several times on the great performance by Mauk, who has started at quarterback in three games for the University of Missouri. On November 7, Pinkel will announce when James Franklin will return to his position as quarterback.

His second SEC honor and the Tigers' wins puts Pinkel in no rush to get Franklin back, however, Pinkel previously announced the return should be before the bowl game.

Mizzou will hit the road to play its 9th game against Kentucky this Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. After that they head to play Ole Miss before returning home for the last game against Texas A&M.