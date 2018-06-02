Record Number Expected to Use Sober Driver Program

JEFFERSON CITY - Police officials said Thursday they expect more than 150 Jefferson City residents will take advantage of their Sober Driver Program this month. The program is being paid for by donations from Fechtel Beverage and Heineken. Last year, the program gave more than 2,300 rides to residents. December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention month and police said the number of drunk drivers then is higher than any other time during the year. Bernie Fechtel, president of Fechtel Beverages, said the program is important because it keeps impaired drivers off the road.



Nick Whitney with Checker Cab of Jefferson City said his service, which is being used to provide rides for the program, saves lives. He said he believes that many residents benefit from the program, especially during the holiday season.



Residents have two options to take advantage of the program. They can call Checker Cab directly and request a ride from a party or bar. Or a resident can inform a bartender to make the call. The program gives each customer $10 worth of free cab fare. If the ride home costs more than the $10, the customer must pay the difference.



Jefferson City plans to continue the Sober Driver Program through next year. The program over the last 14 years in service has driven more than 15,000 people home.

