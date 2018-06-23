Record Number of Students Enroll at MU

COLUMBIA - The roar on campus got a bit louder this year as University of Missouri officials welcomed more than 1,300 more students this year than last year at this time. Mizzou set another record in total student enrollment with 33,318 students on the first day of classes. Officials also saw increases in minority students and freshmen.

"We're very pleased that as we continue to offer opportunities to Missouri students, we also are attractive to many out-of-state students in many different programs," said Ann Korschgen, vice provost for enrollment management. "As we expected, the number of Missouri high school graduates declined this year; however, a significant increase in the number of out-of-state students offset that decrease, and we are glad to welcome them to our Mizzou family."

Total minority students on campus increased significantly from 3,951 students in 2010 to 4,480 students, up 529 students or 13.4 percent. Specifically, the number of African-American students rose from 2,026 in 2010 to 2,231, up 10.1 percent, and the number of Hispanic students also rose from 782 in 2010 to 882, up 12.8 percent.

This year's mean ACT score of 25.7, which is a measure of the quality of the freshman class, is one of the highest in MU's history. Last year's mean ACT score was 25.6. The state and national average ACT scores remained the same at 21.6 and 21.1, respectively.

"It's wonderful to see that as our enrollment continues to grow, so does the quality of our students," Korschgen said. "As the state's flagship, land grant, research university, one of our primary missions is to prepare our students for a global economy. Through experiences inside and outside the classroom, including undergraduate research opportunities, study abroad experiences and community involvement programs, our faculty and staff are working to make sure our freshmen get off to the right start and our continuing students are being prepared to face the challenges of our global economy."

MU's retention rate, which is defined as the number of returning sophomores, also increased from 84.5 percent in 2010 to 85.1 percent, indicating that more students are returning to MU to continue their studies. The 2011 retention rate is one of the highest in MU's history.