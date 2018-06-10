Record number of travelers expected Fourth of July weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of the Fourth of July weekend, which means more drivers will be out on the roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it is expecting a record amount of travelers this year.

"This is a big weekend where a lot of people get together, whether it's in the evening for fireworks, or family get togethers," Central District Engineer David Silvester said.

Silvester said low gas prices and cooler weather may be why more people will be out this weekend. He recommends to map out your route before you leave the door.

"We encourage folks to plan ahead with their travels. Leave yourself a little extra time," Silvester said.

According to MoDOT, most of the road construction in Missouri will be put on hold until after the holiday.

"The Missouri River Bridge Project, just north of Jefferson City, will still be a 24/7 operation. We will still have the roads closed down to one bridge," he said.

The I-70 Bridge Project will also still have construction up, so, Silvester said to be cautious when driving through the area.

He also said possible rain over the weekend may make the roads a little slicker, so it is recommended to slow down.

"Pay attention to the road. Pay attention to the road signs. Obey the speed limits," he said.