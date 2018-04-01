Record Setting Weekend for Owls Track & Field

ELSAH,IL -- The William Woods University Owls added three provisional national qualifiers and six events saw top-five school record performances as the men's and women's track teams took part in the Principia Indoor Relays on Friday. Madeline Emme and Whitney Burton posted "B" qualifying marks in the 60-meter hurdles and high jump respectively, with Anthony Stockton posting a "B" qualifying mark in the shot put.

For the women's squad, the running events saw several solid performances. Alex Apperson picked up a gold-medal finish in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:25.31, and added a second gold-medal finish in the 4x200-meter relay. The winning team was comprised of herself, Emme, Brianna Johnson and Amelia Wallace.

In addition to the 4x200, the Owls swept gold in the other two relays contested on Friday, with the sprint medley relay team - Emme, Kristi Palmer, Apperson and Wallace - posting a 4:26.37 time and the distance medly relay squad - Apperson, Palmer, Wallace and Lee Anna Sanders-with a time of 13:25.21.

Emme recorded a second-place finish in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 9.30, good for a provisional ticket to the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

Johnson also ran the 300-meter dash for the Owls, recording a second-place finish with a time of 45.54 seconds, with Heather Vreeland recording a time of 50.20 in the event.

On the field events side of the ledger, Burton bested her own school record in the high jump, with a height of 1.62m (5-3 3/4) good for a gold-medal finish in the event as well. The Owls also picked up a 2-3 finish in the long jump, with both performances equalling or bettering school records. Apperson posted a best leap of 4.59m (15-0 3/4), matching Burton's school record, good for third in the event, while Emme shattered the existing record with a leap of 4.84m (15-10 1/2).

Emme also added a mark of 9.40m (30-10 1/4) in the shot put to take fourth in the event, with Jenna Brown adding a mark of 8.74m (28-8 1/4) for fifth.

For the men, four events witnessed top-five performances, paced by Stockton's mark in the shot put. He obliterated his previous record with a put of 15.50m (50-10 1/4), nearly a full meter further than his previous best of 14.85m (48-9). Also competing for the Owls in the shot put were Seth Thompson with a mark of 13.76m (45-1 3/4), Alonzo Findley with an effort of 12.95m (42-6) and Austin Wilson with an effort of 12.31m (40-4 3/4).

In the long jump, Robert Williams also posted a school-record mark, with a leap of 6.02m (19-9).

The Owls rounded out the field events with a gold-medal finish in the high jump, as Matt Brumit cleared 1.88m (6-2) to equal the fourth-best jump in the WWU record books.

Kyle Konigsberg posted a time of 7.37 seconds in the 60-meter dash, equaling the school top-five mark he posted last weekend at Illinois College.

Also earning gold for WWU was the 1600-meter sprint medley relay of Findley, Tanner Edwards, Jon Williams and Konigsberg with a time of 3:37.49. The Owls also earned second-place finishes in the 4x200 meter relay - Cal Hawkins, Konigsberg, Nick Zink and Robert Williams - and the distance medley relay - Jon Williams, Zink, Edwards and Ryan Meyer- with times of 1:35.42 and 11:10.13 respectively.

Rounding out the running events for WWU, Hawkins posted a time of 40.00 seconds in the 300-meter dash; Corey Samples recorded a time of 9:43.54 in the 3,000 and Zach Bryant finished in 10:03.36 in the same event.

The Owls will travel to Warrensburg, Missouri on February 3 and 4 to take part in the Central Missouri Mule Relays.