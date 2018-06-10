Records dispute claim in St. Louis baby case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri adoption records dispute a St. Louis woman's claim that her baby was stolen at Homer G. Phillips Hospital in 1965 after she was told the infant died.

A letter obtained by The Associated Press cites records that say the biological mother abandoned the baby.

The letter doesn't mention the mother's name, but Zella Jackson Price and her attorney say DNA tests confirmed she's the mother.

The letter also says the child was born at a different hospital.

Price says the May 21 letter to her daughter from the juvenile division of family court in St. Louis has inaccuracies. Her lawyer says the records could have been falsified as part of a cover-up.

Price was reunited with her daughter this year after a DNA test confirmed they were mother and daughter.