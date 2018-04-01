Recount Planned in Southwest Missouri House Race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The votes in a Republican primary for a Missouri House seat will be recounted next month at the request of the incumbent.

Rep. Thomas Long, of Battlefield, lost the Aug. 7 GOP primary in southwest Missouri's 130th House District to Republic businessman Jeff Messenger by 28 votes.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County elections officials plan to conduct the recount Sept. 6. Missouri law allows candidates to request recounts if they lose by less than 1 percent of the total vote.



Messenger criticized Long for seeking the recount and says he wouldn't have requested one if he had lost.



The 130th District lies in western Greene County, covering several towns and a small section of Springfield.