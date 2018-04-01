Recreating Germany in Jeff City

"I was in the air force in [and] traveled all over Germany. They had a lot of festivals there and used to enjoy going to those and I figured I'd come here today and see if it resembled any of those types of festivals I went to over there," explained Scott Stacey.

He says it did, but with a lack of beer. But beer wasn't the only attraction, there were also horse carriage rides for a few bucks, along with trolley rides for the kids. And those aren't the only highlights of this year's festival, individual street vendors were there as well.

Those vendors, in fact, attracted people like Stacey and his wife. They had a creative caricature drawn, in exaggerated proportions, and say it's all part of the fun.

"I think that's one of the neatest things I ever done," Stacey said.

And the artist finds it neat as well.

"If they have kind of a balding spot, make it even worse. If they have kind of a big noise, make it bigger, big lips, make 'em bigger," explained Jim Dyke, caricature artist.

Needless to say, a lot of smiles combined with some interesting sights made the day a memorable experience.