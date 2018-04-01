Red Birds Send Rival Cubs Packing

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took on rival Chicago Cubs Sunday, with the Cubbies looking to sweep the Cardinals. But the red birds said, not so fast.

In the bottom of the first, there was no score when Matt Holliday came up with runners at 1st and 2nd. Holliday singled to right, giving Carlos Beltran the score. Cardinals lead 1-0. Same inning with Cardinals up by 2, Jon Jay went the other way, singling to left. Matt Holliday came in to score and the Cardinals lead 3-0.

Moving to the top of the third, Cubs Junior Lake hit to left field, Matt Holliday lost it in the sun and the ball drops. David DeJesus scores and the Cubs get on the board trailing 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, 4-2 Cardinals, a scary moment for Cardinals slugger Carlos Beltran as he fouled a ball off his right ankle. He would finish the at-bat but would leave at the end of the inning and is listed as day to day.

Top of the sixth, Cubs Darwin Barney singled to center, scoring Donnie Murphy and the game is tied at 4. In the bottom of that inning, Pete Kozma came through for the Cards, singled to center scoring Tony Cruz and the Cardinals take the lead 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, Matt Carpenter came up and doubled to the gap in right center. Daniel Descalso scored and the Cardinals opened up a 7-4 lead.

Cards would go on to win it, 8-4.